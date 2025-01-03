Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $18.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.58.
A number of research firms have commented on CSIQ. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.15 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Canadian Solar stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $796.55 million, a PE ratio of -100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.53.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
