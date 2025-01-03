Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPRFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CAPR has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $680.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 868.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

