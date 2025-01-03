Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CAPR has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $680.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 3.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 868.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

