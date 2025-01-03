Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$12.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$5,249,450.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total transaction of C$473,075.40. Insiders have sold a total of 843,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,280 over the last 90 days. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CS opened at C$8.91 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$5.97 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.57. The stock has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$572.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$612.00 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

