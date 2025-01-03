Castle Biosciences’ (CSTL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of CSTL opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.32 million, a P/E ratio of 140.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $35.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 9,364 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $265,375.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,155.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $231,604.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,808. The trade was a 57.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,563 shares of company stock worth $1,051,543. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 147.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,571 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 60.2% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 154,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

