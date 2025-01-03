Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Trading Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 180,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 395,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.13).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.19. The company has a market capitalization of £34.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.23.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Cavendish Financial’s previous dividend of $0.25. Cavendish Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20,000.00%.
Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.
