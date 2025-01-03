Celldex Therapeutics’ (CLDX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLDX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CLDX opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $308,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,416.88. This trade represents a 39.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.