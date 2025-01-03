Cencora (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.150-15.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cencora Stock Up 0.0 %

COR stock opened at $224.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Cencora has a 52 week low of $207.63 and a 52 week high of $253.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.66.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.