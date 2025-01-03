CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 26,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.4% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

