China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.60. 669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

China Gas Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98.

China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.4823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

