China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading Up 2% – Still a Buy?

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 6,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

China Railway Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

About China Railway Group

(Get Free Report)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.