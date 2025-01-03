CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 238,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 597% from the average daily volume of 34,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
