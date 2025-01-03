CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Stock Price Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 44,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 12,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
