CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Stock Price Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 44,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 12,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

CHS Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

Institutional Trading of CHS

CHS Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCP Free Report ) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

