Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $296.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $294.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.47.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $272.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 52-week low of $222.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

