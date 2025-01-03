Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.80). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.