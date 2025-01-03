Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 101.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

