CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 4.16.
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
