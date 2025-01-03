CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) versus Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Critical Analysis

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares CleanSpark and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CleanSpark
|-38.47%
|-2.36%
|-2.18%
|Coinbase Global
|29.76%
|14.81%
|0.41%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CleanSpark
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
|Coinbase Global
|1
|9
|10
|0
|2.45
CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 145.15%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $286.22, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Coinbase Global.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares CleanSpark and Coinbase Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CleanSpark
|$378.97 million
|7.30
|-$145.78 million
|($0.58)
|-16.29
|Coinbase Global
|$5.25 billion
|12.27
|$94.87 million
|$5.86
|43.89
Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility and Risk
CleanSpark has a beta of 4.16, meaning that its stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Coinbase Global beats CleanSpark on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
