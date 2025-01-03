CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) versus Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Critical Analysis

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -38.47% -2.36% -2.18% Coinbase Global 29.76% 14.81% 0.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 6 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 1 9 10 0 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CleanSpark and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 145.15%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $286.22, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Coinbase Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $378.97 million 7.30 -$145.78 million ($0.58) -16.29 Coinbase Global $5.25 billion 12.27 $94.87 million $5.86 43.89

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.16, meaning that its stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats CleanSpark on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

