CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Shares Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 1,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

