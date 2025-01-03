Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 1,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

