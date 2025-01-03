Comparing Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) & Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Free Report) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% Peraso -142.26% -374.33% -156.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Peraso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Peraso 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Peraso has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 218.40%. Given Peraso’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Peraso”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 Peraso $12.73 million 0.29 -$16.80 million ($16.41) -0.06

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats Peraso on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

