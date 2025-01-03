comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
comScore Price Performance
Shares of SCOR stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.
About comScore
Featured Stories
