comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

comScore Price Performance

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

Get comScore alerts:

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.