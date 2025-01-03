Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $7.20. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 28,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

