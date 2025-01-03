Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Trading Up 9.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.88. 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Conifer Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

See Also

