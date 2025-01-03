Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consumer Portfolio Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Chris Terry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,144.96. This trade represents a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP April Crisp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,913.80. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,459. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at $960,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

