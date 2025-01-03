Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.55 and last traded at $67.55. Approximately 54 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

