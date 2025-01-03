Contrasting Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dada Nexus and Nexxen International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 5 1 0 2.17 Nexxen International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 103.01%. Nexxen International has a consensus price target of $9.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.11%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.3% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and Nexxen International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $9.98 billion 0.03 -$275.71 million ($1.11) -1.20 Nexxen International $349.11 million 1.87 -$21.49 million $0.04 247.75

Nexxen International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -20.95% -12.70% -9.56% Nexxen International 3.96% 7.49% 4.70%

Summary

Nexxen International beats Dada Nexus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.