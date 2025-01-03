Contrasting SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH) & Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAIHEAT has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and SAIHEAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 17.55% 2.46% 0.55% SAIHEAT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $36.57 million 6.76 $54.01 million $0.62 17.13 SAIHEAT $6.95 million 1.59 -$6.12 million N/A N/A

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and SAIHEAT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than SAIHEAT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and SAIHEAT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 4 0 3.00 SAIHEAT 0 0 0 0 0.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus target price of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 63.61%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than SAIHEAT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SAIHEAT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats SAIHEAT on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

