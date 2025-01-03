Costamare Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.
Costamare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
Costamare Stock Performance
Shares of Costamare stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. Costamare has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $17.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMRE
About Costamare
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Costamare
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- These 3 AI Stocks Are Ready to Lead in 2025
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.