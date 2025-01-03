Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

CRNX opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.60. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $28,316.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,427.56. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 89,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 528,688 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,764,000 after acquiring an additional 885,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,458,000 after acquiring an additional 169,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,793,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

