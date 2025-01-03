Critical Analysis: Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) versus Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST)

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) and Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alumina and Stardust Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alumina N/A N/A N/A Stardust Power N/A N/A -94.02%

Volatility and Risk

Alumina has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stardust Power has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alumina 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stardust Power 0 0 1 2 3.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alumina and Stardust Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Stardust Power has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 240.60%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than Alumina.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alumina and Stardust Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alumina $500,000.00 5,353.60 -$150.10 million N/A N/A Stardust Power N/A N/A $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Stardust Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alumina.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alumina shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.6% of Stardust Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stardust Power beats Alumina on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It operates bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia. The company was formerly known as WMC Limited and changed its name to Alumina Limited in December 2002. Alumina Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

