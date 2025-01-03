Critical Comparison: United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) versus Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST)

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) and United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stardust Power and United States Antimony, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 0 0 1 2 3.67 United States Antimony 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stardust Power presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 240.60%. United States Antimony has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than United States Antimony.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A N/A $140,000.00 N/A N/A United States Antimony $10.22 million 18.36 -$6.35 million ($0.04) -43.25

This table compares Stardust Power and United States Antimony”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stardust Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United States Antimony.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of United States Antimony shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.6% of Stardust Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of United States Antimony shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stardust Power and United States Antimony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -94.02% United States Antimony -45.32% -16.58% -14.69%

Risk & Volatility

Stardust Power has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Antimony has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stardust Power beats United States Antimony on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. The company also offers coarse and fine zeolite for soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, and animal nutrition applications, as well as in catalysts, petroleum refining, concrete, solar energy and heat exchange, desiccants, pellet binding, horse and kitty litter, and floor cleaners, as well as carriers for insecticides, pesticides, and herbicides. In addition, it recovers unrefined and refined gold and silver. United States Antimony Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Thompson Falls, Montana.

