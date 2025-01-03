Curtiss-Wright Q1 EPS Forecast Raised by Zacks Research

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $351.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $212.05 and a 12-month high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after purchasing an additional 403,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,205 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $47,220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after buying an additional 85,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,815,000 after buying an additional 64,619 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.