D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

QNCX has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.74. Quince Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Quince Therapeutics worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

