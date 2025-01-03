DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNKO. B. Riley upped their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Funko alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Funko

Funko Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Funko stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $736.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 14,650 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $183,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,843.10. The trade was a 69.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,613 shares in the company, valued at $120,775.20. This trade represents a 89.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Funko by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.