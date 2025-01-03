Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform Rating

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of DK stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Delek US has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek US by 24.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

