Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the November 30th total of 1,695,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 250.8 days.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.49 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

