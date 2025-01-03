Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the November 30th total of 1,695,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 250.8 days.
Deliveroo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.49 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.
About Deliveroo
