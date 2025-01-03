Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.33 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.