Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 251,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 154,071 shares during the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,291,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,011,000 after buying an additional 129,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFEV opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.