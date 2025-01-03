DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of DLHC opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. DLH has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In related news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,611.12. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 299.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of DLH by 654.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DLH in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DLH by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

