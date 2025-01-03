DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
DLH Price Performance
Shares of DLHC opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. DLH has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Insider Transactions at DLH
In related news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,611.12. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
About DLH
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).
