DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 118,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 219,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

