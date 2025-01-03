Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading Up 5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.