Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading Up 5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Constellation Energy: Stock Climbs on Billion-Dollar Contract
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Vistra Stock: Powered for Continued Gains in the New Year
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 AI Stocks Are Ready to Lead in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.