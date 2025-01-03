Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DEI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently -760.00%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4,395.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after buying an additional 1,543,099 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,085,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after acquiring an additional 858,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 384,371 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

