DT Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:DYCQ) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 310,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the average session volume of 55,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

DT Cloud Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

Get DT Cloud Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of DT Cloud Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,865,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,095,000.

DT Cloud Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.