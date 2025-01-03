Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) vs. Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Financial Contrast

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Free Report) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Dyne Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -924.33% N/A -74.62% Dyne Therapeutics N/A -57.46% -51.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Dyne Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dyne Therapeutics 0 1 10 2 3.08

Earnings & Valuation

Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.42, indicating a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Dyne Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $2.12 million 0.80 -$33.82 million ($3.57) -0.06 Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.94 million ($3.56) -7.15

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

