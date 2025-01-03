eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

EBAY opened at $62.27 on Friday. eBay has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at $36,852,008.96. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,975 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in eBay by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $25,132,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 986,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,209,000 after acquiring an additional 209,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

