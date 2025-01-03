Eben Upton CBE Sells 30,000 Shares of Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI) Stock

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) insider Eben Upton CBE sold 30,000 shares of Raspberry Pi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.67), for a total value of £186,000 ($230,226.51).

Raspberry Pi Stock Down 3.0 %

Raspberry Pi stock opened at GBX 642.18 ($7.95) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 420.81. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 316.20 ($3.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725.50 ($8.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,939.85.

