Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 74,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth $1,519,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 17.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 44.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

ESLT stock opened at $262.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.77. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $266.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

