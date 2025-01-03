Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Raised by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $122.18 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.25.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

