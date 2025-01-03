Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.75. 22,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 21,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Endesa Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

Endesa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.19. Endesa’s payout ratio is 75.16%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

