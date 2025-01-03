EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.08 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 13.04 ($0.16). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 13.04 ($0.16), with a volume of 3,221,921 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EnQuest from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 27 ($0.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

EnQuest Trading Up 3.8 %

About EnQuest

The firm has a market cap of £249.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,304.00, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

