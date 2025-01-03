EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.08 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 13.04 ($0.16). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 13.04 ($0.16), with a volume of 3,221,921 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EnQuest from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 27 ($0.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
EnQuest Trading Up 3.8 %
About EnQuest
EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.
EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EnQuest
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.